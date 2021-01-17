Ex-Chiredzi North Zanu PF MP Ndava Dies After Testing Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE former Zanu PF Chiredzi North MP, Ronald Ndava has died at Chiredzi hospital from Covid-19 related complications.

At the time of his death, he was the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial information secretary.

Ndava’s death was confirmed by the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair, Ezra Chadzamira, who is also minister for Masvingo province.

“Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man,” Chadzamira said.