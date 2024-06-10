Ex-convict Chivayo’s leaked audio fingers Mnangagwa in expansive, shadowy businesses

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

confirms ZEC paid him tens of millions

A LEAKED voice note by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has fingered President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his expansive and shadowy dealings that include millions paid for printing and delivery of last year’s voting material.

Chivayo, who has recently been seen more frequently with Mnangagwa at public functions brags, in the audio, that the whole of Zimbabwe is in his hands.

He bases this argument on Mnangagwa, promising his associates in the WhatsApp group from which the audio leaked, millions if they decide to be patient and stop fighting his attempts to capture the presidency further.

Those he mentions by name include fellow businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, both of whom he allegedly duped in the voting material deal last year.

The leaked audio gives a sneak peek into the goings on between Chivayo and Mnangagwa as the former reveals he has unspecified deals which are raking in millions with Zimbabwe’s immigration department and the police.

“I have deals with the police, immigration and many more. Keep collecting, do not be greedy just bring new work. There is no need to be greedy, or try aiming high,” brags Chivayo.

“I am holding this thing in my hand. When he (Mnangagwa) went to Italy I walked him to his airplane where he proceeded to bid farewell and call me his son.”

He describes himself as being a core member of Mnangagwa’s circle and urges his colleagues to take advantage of his proximity to the President, “to make money.”

He added: “I am inside the President’s circle. Take advantage of that, do not eat from where I would have worked or from what caused problems for us in the past.

“We know we once stepped on his toes but he has forgiven us and accepted us back.”

Chivayo fell out with Mnangagwa and the Lacoste Faction he fronted at the height of Zanu PF factionalism.

The podgy businessman has been working his way since then, courting the First Lady Auxillia and ruling Zanu PF party sympathy by donating tens of thousands in US dollars worth of vehicles to its more prominent supporters such as musician Jah Prayzah.

“I am at least 20 times richer than I was before the elections. You (Chimombe and Mpofu) are now below my level. We could have risen together but now you have to be patient.

“Let us just give this new arrangement three months as we get closer to the President. I need a team like that where we share ideas,” he adds.

Chivayo’s source of wealth is virtually unknown. His Intratek Zimbabwe company is only known for having failed to deliver on a solar power plant in Gwanda.