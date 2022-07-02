Ex-convict stabbed to death hours after prison release 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A FORMER inmate at Whawha Prison was stabbed to death by unknown assailants a few hours after his release.

The now-deceased has been identified as Reason Rupaya (49).

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case, where Reason Rupaya (49) was found dead on June 29, 2022 near Pfende Business Centre. The body of the victim was found with a deep wound in the armpit,” Nyathi said.

The victim was released from Whawha Prison on June 27 at around 7pm, and was last seen leaving the correctional institution’s premises accompanied by four inmates, who had also been released on bail.