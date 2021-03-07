Ex-Cop Bashes Lawyer Over US$2 Shebeen Pool Bet

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A schizophrenic former police officer allegedly assaulted a prominent Chinhoyi lawyer at a ghetto shebeen, where a misunderstanding over a US$2 pool bet turned violent.

Crispen Ben (31) of 22659 Rujeko, Chinhoyi appeared in court facing an assault charge.

The complainant in the matter is Joshua Mangeyi (33), a well-known legal practitioner in the town.

Magistrate Tapiwa Banda on Friday invoked the Mental Health Act and committed Ben to Chikurubi Maximum Prison’s psychiatric unit for treatment after an evaluation to ascertain his mental state by a psychiatrist established he suffered from mild schizophrenia.

The state case, led by Tendai Tapi is that on 5 February 2021 at around 2200 hours and at a shebeen popularly known as kwaMai Nzuwa in Chikonohono township, Ben and Mangeyi’s friend only identified as Dennis each betted US$2 over a game of pool with the winner set to pocket the money.

The court heard Ben won the match and demanded his money from Dennis, who indicated he did not have any cash on him.

Ben became angry and menacingly confronted Dennis prompting Mangeyi to intervene and pledge to pay the US$2 on behalf of his friend.

Mangeyi’s meddling did not go down well with Ben who allegedly punched the lawyer several times on the head and face.

To prevent further attack, Mangeyi grabbed Ben by the collar and asked why he was beating him up.

As the two tussled, the court further heard, Ben’s colleague only identified as Ronny came from behind and hit Mangeyi with a beer bottle on the head.

A medical report compiled by a government medical doctor presented in court confirmed Mangeyi sustained injuries that included an abrasion on the lower lip, a red left eye, one shaking lower left incisor tooth and mild swelling on the scalp.