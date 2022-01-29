Ex-CZI Boss Loses Car, Household Property To Settle US$180 00 Sexual Harassment Debt

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive, Farai Zizhou’s vehicle, and household property went under the hammer Friday after failing to pay a US$180 000 debt he owes his former secretary whom he sexually harassed.

Last year, the High Court ordered Zizhou to pay Rita Mbatha US$180 000 for sexually harassing her 20 years ago.

Zizhou’s property was auctioned at KM Auctions.

The auctioned property included; a Toyota Corolla, LG Plasma TV, Capri Deep Freezer, Small Hisense double fridge, Hisense double door fridge, two small coffee tables, four-piece dralon sofas, 4-piece brown leather sofa, four-piece cream leather sofas, two gym bicycles, two-piece wooden room divider, three-piece TV stand, a generator, four plastic chairs, three-piece dining table, nine-piece Sony Home theatre, one side stool, and a heater.

Zizhou was ordered to settle the debt late last year following a spirited fight by Mbatha over the past two decades after she was sexually harassed by her boss during her employment at the CZI.

Mbatha had claimed US$500 000 from both Zizhou and his employer. The matter against CZI is yet to be finalised.

She worked for CZI between 2002 and 2003 and during that time, Zizhou made sexual advances to her.

In his judgment, High Court judge, Justice Joseph Mafusire said he was impressed by how Mbatha had pressed on against all odds.

He said Mbatha, now an executive director, and a human rights advocate, was a strong woman who fights for justice.

“The matter has had a long and turbulent history. Mbatha says the wheels of justice have turned ever so slowly for her. There can be no denying that,” the judge said.

“She has been to this court. She has been to arbitration. She has been to the Supreme Court. She is back to this court. She strives for closure. Any lesser mortal would probably have given up.

“Plainly, Mbatha is no lesser mortal. Her tenacity and fighting spirit have moved mountains. She is still fighting. This judgment only settles her case. The other half still continues.”