Ex-Dynamos star Antonio scores in Belgium debut

Rising star Bill Antonio enhanced his chances of being promoted to the first team at Belgian outfit, KV Mechelen, after scoring the winner on his debut for the club’s development side in their victory against Lierse in a Coupe U21 Pro League game Monday evening.

The former Dynamos winger joined Belgian topflight side KV Mechelen early last month but his debut was delayed due to delays in securing his work permit.

Antonio finally played his first game for KV Mechelen’s Under-21 side this week and netted the winner in the Belgian Cup encounter.

The 20-year-old Zimbabwe international signed a two-year contract, with an option for another two years, with KV Mechelen following a successful month-long trial stint.

In an effort to ensure he gradually familiarises himself with his new environment, Mechelen decided to deploy Antonio to the club’s Under 21 side.

But after his impressive, it appears, it’s just a matter of time before he is promoted to the first team.

Antonio‘s move to Belgium came barely a few months after joining Harare giants Dynamos on a loan deal from the Prince Edward School Academy.

The former Prince Edward School prodigy burst on the scene after his outstanding performances for Dynamos where he made 28 appearances and scored 11 goals since making his debut last year in the Chibuku Super Cup.

He has also made an appearance with the Zimbabwe Warriors after being given his debut by former Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza, during a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2021.