Ex-Dynamos star Maroto delighted to meet hero Arsene Wenger

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos striker Norman Maroto has expressed his delight after meeting hero, the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, on the sidelines of an ongoing seminar in Switzerland.

Maroto, together with two other Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Desmond Maringwa and Thomas Sweswe, are in Zurich for the FIFA educational programme, The Next 90 which is meant for former footballers.

World-renowned former Arsenal manager Wenger now works for Fifa as its head of global development and is attending the Zurich workshop at the organisation’s headquarters.

Maroto, who had a successful career at Dynamos did not miss the opportunity to pose for a photo with Wenger in Zurich.

“Dreams do come true ….For a guy who supports Arsenal, this is a massive moment,” Maroto Tweeted of his encounter with Wenger.

Meanwhile, the trio of Maroto, Sweswe and Maringwa are joined by 32 other retired players from across Africa for the course, designed to empower the former stars in their post-playing days.

The one-year programme began in January with virtual lessons and the retired footballers are now meeting in Zurich for physical lessons.

The programme aims to provide former female and male footballers with the skills, tools and confidence they need to succeed in the next stages of their lives after they have hung up their boots and is organised by the FIFA Legends and their partner, the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

According to FIFA, the programme with seven modules is taking a practical approach to learning, this inaugural edition of The Next 90 comprises seven modules and runs for ten months. It will come to an end with an in-person session in December 2022, where the participants will show what they have learned during the programme and will present a final project to mark the start of their second careers.

The Next 90 programme is aimed at former players with at least one international cap to their name and a good command of English, both written and spoken.