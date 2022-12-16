Ex-Energy minister Mudzuri declares no interest in any post at MDC-T Congress  

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

FORMER Energy and Power Development minister, Elias Mudzuri, has confirmed he is not contesting for any position in the upcoming ‘flawed’ MDC-T Congress set for this weekend.

Mudzuri served as Energy minister in the inclusive government from 2009 and 2013 forged between late former president Robert Mugabe and late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirayi.

An engineer and politician, he was elected to a four-year term as mayor of Harare in March 2002 and was at one time acting president of MDC-T.

Three candidates namely Paurina Mpariwa, Nomalanga Khumalo and Mudzuri, were reportedly set to compete for the position of second vice president at the impending Congress.

However, the former minister has declared he has no interest in running for any post in the MDC-T presidium if grassroots structures were not allowed to nominate candidates.

“Let me reiterate what I stated earlier. I will not stand for any position at the 18 December MDC Congress. I will only participate in a process where the branches, wards, districts and provinces are involved by exercising their constitutional right to choose their leaders,” Mudzuri wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Last month, MDC-T unanimously nominated Douglas Mwonzora as its presidential candidate for next year’s national elections ahead of the weekend Congress.

Chief Ndlovu was unopposed for the position of MDC-T first vice president while Sibusisiwe Budha Masara, Tangwara Matimba, Solomon Chikowero, Morgen Komichi and Ekim Moyo are prospective nominees for the position of National Chairperson.

Gift Chimanikire, Dorothy Gonyethi Ndlovu and Winfred Yvonne Musarurwa are prospective nominees for the position of Deputy National Chairperson.

According to the party spokesperson, Witness Dube, prospective nominees must receive at least one-third of the national council vote to be reinstated for election at the fifth Ordinary Congress.

“Notwithstanding other proposed constitutional changes, the Congress will fill in the position of President, First Vice President, Second Vice President, National Chairperson and Deputy National Chairperson in line with the 2014 congress, which resolved to have all the other executive positions being subject to appointment by the president after consultations within the party,” Dube explained at a press conference last month.