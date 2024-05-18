Ex-first lady Grace Mugabe’s son in soup for defaulting on child support payments

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE’S former first lady, Grace Mugabe’s son, Russel Goreraza, is in trouble with the law after defaulting payment of maintenance for his son.

Goreraza (40) is now in three-months arrears amounting to US$7 500.

“He was arraigned was before Concession Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09 “failing to comply with maintenance order,” said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement.

Goreraza was, however, not asked to plead after he requested for time to secure a legal practitioner.

In January this year, the former first lady’s offspring with ex-husband Stanley Goreraza whom she married before moving to late president Robert Mugabe, was dragged to court by the mother of his child who successfully secured a maintenance order against him.

Goreraza was ordered to pay US$2,500 or ZWL equivalent at the prevailing inter-bank rate per month as maintenance for his child.

It is alleged that he defaulted payment from January to March 2024 this year.

As a result, he is allegedly owing US$7 500 as of March 31, 2024.

He appeared in court as a self-actor and was remanded to May 28 for trial.