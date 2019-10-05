Ex-football player takes ZPC Kariba to court over injury

By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) owned football club, ZPC Kariba has been sued for $50 000 by its ex-player, Drain Romani who sustained leg injuries while featuring for the club.

Romani issued summons against the football club saying it disputed responsibility for his injuries and also to foot his medical expenses.

The former player says this was not fair considering that he got injured while playing for the team.

“The plaintiff claim against the defendant (ZPC Football Club Kariba) is in he sum of $50 000 being compensation for the injuries sustained by he plaintiff (Romani) while playing for the company in Kariba,” read the summons.

“Despite such injuries sustained by the plaintiff, the defendant refused to meet the bills for treatment of the leg injuries or to compensate in manner.”

Romani is not represented by a lawyer.

He did not State when he was injured and the time he spent in hospital.

The soccer player wants the football club to pay the amount including interests as well as to settle legal fees.

ZPC Kariba has not yet to responded to the claim.