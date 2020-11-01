Ex-Gutu boss arrested for selling fake stands

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

A FORMER town engineer with the Gutu Rural District Council, who allegedly duped a home seeker of US$6 500 through sale of a non-existent residential stand, has been arrested.

Ndapai Shenjere (42) worked for Gutu Rural District council since 2012 but tendered his resignation in June this year after reports of his shady land deals started surfacing.

He has since been arrested and was taken before Gutu magistrate Victor Mohamadi on Friday facing fraud charges.

Prosecutors opposed his plea for bail arguing the case was just a tip of a iceberg regarding the illegal sale of non-existent stands at Mupandawana during his eight year tenure as town engineer.

He was remanded in custody to 2 November for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Murape told the court that Shenjere was a flight risk as police were finalising investigations on more home seekers the former town boss allegedly duped.

Prosecutors say on 30 November last year, Shenjere misrepresented himself to one Margaret Munyanyi that he had a residential stand he was selling at Mupandawana Growth Point.

Court heard he valued the stand at US$6 500 and the desperate home seeker paid the amount in full.

Court was further told that after paying the money, Shenjere never showed his victim her residential stand.

He became evasive each time she made a follow up, leading to her making a police report.