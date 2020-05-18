Ex-Hwange boss bashes wife who caught him cheating with her younger sister

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A CHEATING former finance director for Hwange Local Board has been dragged to court for bashing his wife, moments after she got into a dramatic high-speed chase with him when she caught him with her younger sister.

Innocent Tshuma, suspended nearly six months ago for allegedly converting council funds amounting to tens of thousands of dollars into own use, has been cheating on his wife Angeline with her younger sister, a Claudy.

The cheeky two-timer has been renting the wife’s younger sister a house in number 5 suburb in Hwange.

Tshuma and Angeline had a fallout last week after she got wind the lovebirds were together at the family butchery shop.

Angeline knew about the affair which, according to sources, has almost torn the family apart as the siblings, including their parents, no longer see eye to eye.

Tshuma and Angeline’s marriage has been on the rocks for some time because of the illicit affair.

Last week, Angeline tracked her husband to the family butchery where she caught him with her younger sister.

The incident resulted in a confrontation that saw him slap the wife in public before he went on to administer a few lashes on her with his waist belt when the couple got home.

Tshuma pleaded guilty to two counts of physical abuse when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje who fined him $3 000.

He will be jailed three months if he fails to pay the money by month end.

Particulars of the case are that sometime last week, Angeline got wind her husband was with her younger sister at the couple’s butchery.

She drove to the butchery where she found the two already driving off.

Angeline tried to stop her husband who instead drove off at high speed, with her in pursuit.

Tshuma later stopped the car seeing that his wife was not giving up on the chase.

He then assaulted her accusing the wife of unnecessarily putting the couple’s children at risk as they were riding in their mother’s car during the chase.

Prosecutor Metelia Sibanda said later on when they got home, Tshuma used a belt to assault his wife in the couple’s bedroom.

The wife later pressed assault charges against him, leading to his arrest.