Ex-MDC Parly Candidate Turns Luck On UK Local Elections

By Alois Vinga

A FORMER MDC parliamentary candidate for Bindura North constituency, Elliot Pfebve has turned his luck in contesting in the United Kingdom local council elections representing the British Labour party.

Pfebve is a local council candidate in Walsall North.

“The Labour announces its best Team for 6th May 2021 local election, I am honoured to make it to the top as the only Black African,” he confirmed on his Facebook page.

“I chose to be part of Labour because of its core values of being a grassroots party that believes in equality of opportunities, just society and a health and social care that put lives before profits.

“I grew up embedded in those values and I believe that through community engagements, a Labour councillor, I will make the difference to people of Short Heath.”

Pfebve is a chartered information technology professional.

Since 2001, he has contested in several elections as the MDC parliamentary candidate in the volatile Bindura North constituency.

After the 2001 election, he was forced to go into exile in the UK fleeing from Zanu PF’s reign of terror in the constituency where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt.

That parliamentary by-election was to replace the late Border Gezi who was also the Youth Minister and Zanu PF political commissar.

Elliot Manyika of Zanu PF won that by-election and was appointed as Gezi’s replacement as the Youth Minister and political commissar. Like Gezi, Manyika would also die in a car accident. Both are interred at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.