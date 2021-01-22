Ex-Minister Chigwedere Dies From Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER Education Minister and ex-Mashonaland East governor Aeneas Chigwedere has died from Covid-19.

The death of the renowned historian was confirmed this Friday by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana.

He was born 25 November 1939.

The late former minister was a historian, educationist, and traditional leader.

He served as the Minister of Education, Sports, & Culture since August 2001, and was appointed as the Resident Minister and Governor of Mashonaland East Province in August 2008.

He was installed as Headman Svosve Mubayiwa the 10th in March 2008.