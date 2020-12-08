Ex-Minister Obert Mpofu Tests Positive For Covid-19

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration and ex-minister Obert Mpofu has confirmed testing positive for Covid-19.

Mpofu together with party Director for Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi are part of the many suspected to have tested positive at the ruling party’s headquarters.

The two are currently in isolation.

Mpofu confirmed the news on Twitter after Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba wished him well.

“Certainly, wangu Mpofu. Hoping to shell out of this more rejuvenated to ferociously defend the Republic.

“This is a moment of meditation and isolation from the noisy outer court, listening to the silence within,” said Mpofu.

Zanu PF is conducting periodic Covid-19 tests after holding a mass test two months ago.

In August 26 people from the headquarters tested positive after 154 were tested.

Mugwadi had already confirmed on Twitter during an online rant at his “enemies.”

“My game is I stick to my mandate but if you dare me out of nothing, simply because you want to test my resolve, then do not blame me.

“I will adhere to every medical tip as I battle this pandemic with my family if I heal, I am coming for the fight. If I die, then you win simple!” said Mugwadi.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 291 Covid-19 related deaths out of 10 718 confirmed cases.

The latest prominent victim of the pandemic was ZBC senior reporter Janet Munyaka who was buried on Sunday.