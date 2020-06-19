Ex-Minister Undenge sent to prison for two and half years

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

FORMER Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge has been committed to spend two and half years in jail.

He was in 2018 convicted of abuse of office.

Undenge appeared before senior regional magistrate Trynos Utahwashe at the Harare magistrate’s court on Friday.

He was in the company of his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

Muchadehama said they have since approached the High Court seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court against the latest decision.

He said they have also applied for bail pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

“However, the High Court has dismissed his appeal against both conviction and sentence meaning that he now has to serve a full sentence he was given by magistrate Hosea Mujaya,” his lawyer told NewZimbabwe.com.

“He was convicted and jailed two and half years in 2018. His (earlier) appeal against both conviction and sentence at the High Court was successful and he has been out all the while.”

Muchadehama said police stormed his residence to arrest the embattled politician.

“The police effected his arrest on Thursday and they approached his place of residence in their numbers and made it appear as if he had been on the run but my client was never on the run,” he said.

“When his appeal was thrown out, I told him to stay at home because I knew the police would go after him so he was never a fugitive.”