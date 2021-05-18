Ex-Mthwakazi Party SG Joins Zanu PF

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

FORMER Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Secretary-General, Ackim Mhlanga has announced he has joined the ruling party – Zanu PF.

Mhlanga recently resigned from the MRP citing irreconcilable differences between him and the party’s leadership.

In his resignation letter, Mhlanga said his calls for transparency and accountability in the party were being ignored by the party leadership leading to his frustration and dumping the opposition.

However, at the weekend Mhlanga chose to cross the floor and joined Zanu PF where he was welcomed by senior Zanu PF officials at a meeting held in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

“I joined Zanu PF on Saturday in Victoria Falls. After joining the ruling party, I felt good that at least I have found a political home to stay and work for my people,” Mhlanga, who hails from Hwange, told NewZimbabwe.com Monday.

The former MRP Matabeleland North provincial secretary Nkosikhona Sibanda also dumped the secessionist party and has since joined the ruling party.

When reached by NewZimbabwe.com for comment, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo described Mhlanga and Sibanda’s defections to Zanu PF as a non-event.

“I have no time discussing the so-called defections. As the MRP, we have enough cadres who can fight for our cause much better and vigorously than those individuals you have referred to. In fact, our party is growing much stronger every day,” said Moyo.