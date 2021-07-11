Ex-Muzvezve MP Peter Haritatos Dies Of Covid

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER Muzvezve MP ZANU PF Central Committee member Peter Haritatos has died from Covid-19 complications.

He was 77.

Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, confirmed has confirmed the death and said the ruling party had lost a loyal cadre.

Haritatos is the father to Lands, Deputy Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos. He succumbed to Covid-19-related complications at St Annes Hospital in Harare Saturday.

“Hailing from Kadoma, where he ran a successful bakery business, he started politics well before independence, being jailed for his support for the struggle. He used to tell us how he was denied a place at Jameson High for his secondary education and had to attend school at Rimuka High as he was not considered white by the British colonialists. He was of Greek origin. We have lost a loyal Zanu PF cadre who will be profoundly missed,” Ziyambi said.