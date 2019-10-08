Ex-police officer sues, Mnangagwa, Mathema

By Bulawayo Correspondent

AN ex-member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Peter Kurauwone Dube is suing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema for defying a 2010 High Court order compelling the police force to reinstate him, pending the finalisation of his appeal against unlawful dismissal .

On March 25, 2010, Dube won a High Court order filed under case number HC 1673/09, compelling the then Public Service Commission (PSC) to reinstate him but the employer failed to comply with the order.

The order was granted by the then High Court judge Justice Nicholas Ndou.

In his application filed at the High Court in Bulawayo under HC/19, Dube cited Mnangagwa, Mathema, Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and the Police Service Commission (PSC) as respondents.

According to the court application, Dube wants the court to order the respondents to comply with the order HC 1673/09 which reinstated him.

Mnangagwa and the other respondents are yet to respond to Dube’s lawsuit.