Ex-prison officers fall on hard times, resist vacating state houses – says prisons boss 

Spread This News

By Lawrence Paganga, Mashonaland East Correspondent

A HIUGE number of former prison officers are resisting vacating Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) accommodation after retirement after falling on hard times, Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu has revealed.

Speaking at ZPCS Mashonaland East provincial commanding officer, Deputy Commissioner General Alexio Chirombo’s farewell party recently, Chihobvu said most of these officers had failed to build their own homes during time of service.

The event was held in Marondera last week.

Chihobvu urged his officers to plan for life after retirement to avoid becoming destitute.

“I am urging you members who are still serving to take a leaf from Deputy Commissioner General Chirombo who planned well in advance for his retirement, as he is now going to stay at his farm,” Chihobvu said.

“He is not going to give us problems by refusing to vacate the organisation’s house. Let us all reflect on the well-served life of Chirombo and demystify the retirement phenomenon and view it positively as a time to rest after working tirelessly serving the country and develop ourselves.”

Chirombo was appointed head of Mashonaland East ZPCS in 2016, where he implemented Zimbabwe’s first female prison in Marondera, which has been in operation since 2021.