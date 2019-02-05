Ex-Q apologies as fans roast him over Freeman snub

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

RENOWNED Urban Grooves artist, Ex-Q, has set tongues wagging after snubbing Zimdancehall chanter Freeman at the recently held StarFM Awards.

Ex-Q, born Enock Munhanga, scooped five awards at the ceremony held in Harare last Friday, becoming the biggest recipient this year.

The Best Collaboration and Best Afro Pop Song were in honour for his hit song ‘Nzenza’ in which he collaborated with Zimdancehall sensation, Freeman.

In his vote of thanks speech, the ‘Musalala’ hit-maker gave no mention to Freeman despite working with him on the song.

The omission has attracted much criticism from the duo’s fans. Many took to social media venting their anger and blasting Ex-Q for being “egocentric”.

One fan called out Ex-Q for being selfish, adding that Freeman contributed more to the song, “you are very selfish … Freeman ndiye song yacho iwe hapana chawakaimba paye.”

In response, Ex-Q apologised to Freeman, saying it was an honest mistake on his part.

“Amana tukai zvenyu but it was a mistake and ndakati sorry.

“Sorry Freeman mumwe wangu ndakakanganisa,” he wrote on his official twitter page.