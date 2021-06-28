Ex Q, Nutty O Granted Bail Over Fake Covid Certificates

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

RENOWNED Urban Groover, Ex Q, born Enock Munhenga, and dancehall chanter, Nutty O, real name Carrington Chiadzwa, were Monday granted $5 000 bail each.

The duo was arrested at the weekend at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon arrival from South Africa, and allegedly producing fake Covid-19 certificates to immigration officers.

The artistes reportedly used the fake documents successfully at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to board their return flight.

They are facing fraud charges and were represented by lawyer, Raymond Savanhu.

As part of their bail conditions, they are required to report at Rhodesville Police Station once a week, not interfere with witnesses and surrender their passports.