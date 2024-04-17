Ex-RBZ governor Gono raps “excitable” Mutsvangwa – rubbishes claims gold reserves were stolen during his tenure  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono has hit out at Christopher Mutsvangwa describing the Zanu PF spokesperson as too ‘excitable and ambiguous’ in the public eyes.

This follows claims by Mutsvangwa at a recent press briefing that gold reserves once vanished from the Central Bank during Gono’s tenure.

In a statement, the former exchequer said Mutsvangwa’s claims, if unchallenged, could harm public confidence in key institutions like the RBZ.

Gono said that Mutsvangwa was referring to a US$150 million 2006 jewellery deal between RBZ and a Saudi company which the central bank leveraged with a South African Bank to secure a US$600 million.

“In May 2006 after getting express approval from the late H.E. Cde. R.G Mugabe, the RBZ entered into an Agreement with a large Jewelry Company based in Saudi Arabia. The contract sought to provide Zimbabwe with an immediate cash injection of US$150 million.

“At the same time, we negotiated with a large South African Bank to deposit that money with them as cash security in exchange for a Guarantee Line of Credit four times that amount ie. US$600m which was to be used for the importation of goods and services from South Africa particularly electricity, fuel, grain, fertilizers, mining inputs, machinery etc on a three months revolving basis for 12-24 months as long as the cash backing was there.

“The Guarantee was to cost us 1-2% negotiable at the time of execution while the Saudi deal required us to supply over the same period a total of 200,000 Troy ounces of gold at a discount of 34% London Bullion price on the day of trading/delivery,” wrote Gono on X.

However, Gono said when the lender couldn’t deliver the cash backing per contract, the agreement was cancelled and RBZ got back its US$5m with no prejudice to anyone.

He said it is important to also realize that the nation was dealing with an internationally recognized Jeweler and the Saudis are generally very honest people.

“But then to say “ our gold reserves were stolen “ is wrong. We dispatched about 7 500 or so Troy Ounces worth $5 million. We got back our $5m. At that time, in May, the gold price was about $700/oz.if I’m not mistaken,” he said.

The exchequer said he had decided to violate the Official Secrets Act which prohibits divulging any detail one was privy to during his tenure in a public office in order to dispel the alarmist remarks by the ruling party’s spokesman.

He said such baseless rants prompted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to institute investigations into the matter which still couldn’t establish any wrongdoing.

“It is key and important for people entrusted to speak on behalf of important organizations and political parties to always check their facts thoroughly for the sake of their own credibility and that of others.

“When making public statements from positions of authority, we must resist the temptation to be excitable and ambiguous, particularly when dealing with matters that could harm the confidence of key institutions such as a Central Bank,” added Gono.