Ex-RBZ Governor Moyana, Mumbengegwi Wife, Chief Mashayamombe In Covid-19 Deaths

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Kombo Moyana, as well as wife to ex-minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi as well as Chief Mashayamombe have all died separately from Covid-19.

Moyana was the first black central bank chief between 1983 and 1993.

Reports linked Mai Mumbengegwi to a Covid-19 death while Chief Mashayamombe also passed away at Norton Hospital this Tuesday after being “admitted after developing breathing problems”.

The second wave of Covid-19 menace has seen escalating deaths with latest figures by health authorities indicating 60 people died of the disease in a space of 24 hours.

The country is under a 30-day lockdown period to try and slow down the spread of the disease.