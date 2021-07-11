Ex-Redcliff Chamber Secretary Succumbs To Covid

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FORMER Redcliff Municipality Chamber Secretary Henry Staben Muza has succumbed to Covid-19, Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva has confirmed.

He was 68.

“We have lost our former Chamber Secretary Mr Muza in Gweru. He succumbed to Covid-19,” Masiyatsva told NewZimbabwe.com.

He died in Gweru Friday.

Masiyatsva added Muza’s death was a blow to the local authority.

“We have lost a principled leader, he was full of wisdom, he was our mentor and groomed us to be what we are today. Personally, he encouraged me to further my education to an extent that he would supervise my assignments. We have lost a friend and a father at the same time,” the mayor said.

Muza retired from the local authority in 2019 after turning 65.

He joined the municipality in 1999 and retired after serving the local authority for 18 years, making him one of the longest-serving senior officials.

He is famed for pioneering the council-owned training college which focuses on brick and block laying, and metalwork. Muza joined Redcliff Council in 1999 as a trainer at the council’s College of Development Education. He was promoted to the head of the college from 2004 until 2012 when he was appointed acting Chamber Secretary before being appointed substantive chamber secretary the following year.