Ex-Zanu PF MP defies High Court order to vacate NRZ premises

The National Railways of Zimbabwe is struggling to force a former Zanu PF MP from its premises in Marondera

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

MARONDERA: Former Zanu PF Marondera Central MP, Lawrence Katsiru, is defying a High Court order to vacate National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) premises in the town after he was ordered to leave for failure to pay monthly rentals, which have now ballooned to $45 000.

In August this year, Katsiru was ordered to vacate NRZ Stand Number 46 in Marondera town and also settle rental arrears amounting to $45 000 after the state-run company issued summons against him at the High Court.

However, Katsiru has been reluctant to vacate the NRZ premises despite repeated attempts by the parastatal to remove him.

“Katsiru remains illegally occupying our premises despite the repeated attempts we have made for him to leave causing the company to lose at total of $2 700 per month in rentals,” an NRZ official based in Marondera said this week.

Efforts to get a comment from the former MP were unsuccessful.

Katsiru was MP for Marondera Central between 2005 and 2018 before he was defeated in Zanu PF parliamentary primary elections last year.