Ex-Zanu PF MP Succumbs To Covid-19, Leaves Behind 12 Wives, 79 Children

By Staff Reporter

A FORMER Zanu PF MP for Mutasa North in Manicaland province, Luke Masamvu, died Saturday in Harare after Covid-19-positive.

He was 62.

According to the state media, Masamvu, who was a prominent businessman in Manicaland and Marondera Town, leaves behind 12 wives and 79 children.

He was born in Nyanga.

His brother John Masamvu said mourners are gathered at the family’s Airedale Farm along the Rusape-Nyanga Highway. Only 30 people are required to gather for a funeral due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

“It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament,” he said.

Deputy Youth Minister Tino Machakaire described the death of Masamvu as a huge loss for Zanu PF.

“I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the former Honourable MP and businessman Cde LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all. The wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find the strength to keep going,” he said

Masamvu lost his parliamentary seat after he was defeated in the Zanu PF 2018 primary elections.