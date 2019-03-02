Ex-Zanu PF youth league boss up for pointing firearm at motorist

By Bulawayo Correspondent

CONTROVERSIAL former Zanu PF Bulawayo youth league executive, Davis Muhambi on Friday appeared at West Commonage magistrates’ courts accused of pointing a firearm at a motorist.

Muhambi was charged under the Firearms Act.

According to prosecutors, Muhambi allegedly pulled a pistol during a road rage incident following a minor accident at a traffic light controlled intersection in Nguboyenja suburb.

Prosecutor Kenneth Shava told court that on 20 January this year, and at about 1200 hours, Muhambi pointed a Sauer pistol at Sifundo Ngwenya along Luveve road.

Ngwenya came close to having a car collision with Muhambi who was driving a Mercedes Benz with registration plate written “ED Pfee” and were both immediately involved in an argument.

“They continued to exchange harsh words as they drove side by side resulting in the accused person producing and pointing a pistol at the complainant.

“The complainant then drove away and reported the case to the police, leading to Muhambi’s arrest,” said Shava.

Muhambi is a licensed firearm holder who acquired the weapon for purposes of the protecting cash and bullion in transit only.

He was remanded out of custody to March 21 this year.

However, the Zanu PF activist is not new to controversy.

In 2017, during the height of the party’s factional fights, he appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing various charges including sexually assaulting a provincial youth league leader.