Ex-ZBC bosses’ trial set for July 21…as four graft accused Harare council employees in court

Spread This News











By Court Reporter

TRIAL on former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation chief executive officer, Patrick Mavhura and Head Finance director Benania Shumba has failed to kick off after presiding magistrate was said to be out of Harare.

The duo is being charged on criminal abuse of office for allegedly swindling the national broadcaster out of thousands of dollars.

Mavhura and Shumba will be back in court on the 21st of this month for commencement of trial.

In another case, four Harare City Council employees have been arraigned before the courts on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

The four are Edgar Dzehonye, Tineyi Kureva, Wellington Tauya and Samantha Maserere.

They are jointly charged with Harare City Council Acting Human capital director Matthew Marara who is already in custody.

The state alleges that sometime in 2017, the quartet sold a total of 150 stands in Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb without council approval.

The four were remanded in custody after the state, represented by Charles Muchemwa and Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that if they were granted bail, they were likely to interfere with the state witness since they are still employed by the Harare City Council.

Bail ruling will be handed down this Wednesday.