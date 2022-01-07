Ex-ZCDC Boss Morris Mpofu Fired From Zimra After Just 48hrs

Disgraced: Morris Mpofu was fired as Zimra CEO just 48 hours after being appointed

Disgraced: Morris Mpofu was fired as Zimra CEO just 48 hours after being appointed

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Corporation chief executive officer Morris Mpofu has been disconcertingly axed as Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general within 48 hours of his appointment after it emerged he had secured the top job despite having failed security vetting.

He was appointed acting Zimra commissioner general following the sudden resignation of Rameck Masaire.

The announcement of his appointment triggered a huge public outcry as watchers noted he was previously fired from ZCD over allegations of corruption.

It also emerged the ZIMRA board has resolved that Masaire, who was set to retire at the end of the month, will continue as acting commissioner general.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board wishes to inform stakeholders that the assumption of duty od Dr Morris Mpofu as acting commissioner general of the authority has been suspended. Accordingly Mr Rameck Masaire will continue to serve as acting commissioner general of the authority,” Zimra said in a statement.

The ZCDC board said at the material time, they had to relieve seven executives including Mpofu “to rebuild public and market confidence following reports of rampant corruption and abuse of office”.

Mpofu was however later cleared of the corruption charges.