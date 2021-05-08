Ex-ZESA Chair Acquitted For Receiving US$10 000 Bribe From Chivhayo

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje was Thursday acquitted of charges of receiving a US$10 000 bribe from socialite and businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Kazhanje was jointly charged with Chivayo, Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna ruled that he cannot be tried on the same allegations which he had been convicted of before and served his prison sentence.

Chivayo is the owner of Intratrek Zimbabwe.

The former ZESA chairperson served jail time at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison on the same charges of concealing a transaction between him and Chivayo to his principals.

However, soon after his release, Kazhanje was arrested for the same offence and jointly charged with Chivayo, who is now also facing bribery allegations.

Kazhanje then filed an application for exception and the magistrate ruled in his favour.

“The Constitution is there to protect suspects from double jeopardy,” said Nduna before freeing Kazhanje.

Nduna said Kazhanje was tried by a competent court on the same allegations and he was convicted and it would not be in the interest of justice to retry him on the same facts.

The magistrate then remanded his co-accused Chivayo to May 13 for trial.

Chivayo denies the charge and argues that the transfer was not for the purposes alleged by the state, but was made at a time prior to Kazhanje’s appointment to the ZPC board and for professional services rendered.

He said the money transfer was not carried out by him, but by his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe.