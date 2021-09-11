Ex-ZESA Workers Face Eviction In Kariba

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AT least 18 families in Kariba are in a quandary after they were recently served with eviction notices to vacate Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) houses they are living in.

The 30 September 2021 ultimatum to leave the properties has thrown most families, including those headed by pensioners, in a fix as they do not have alternative accommodation.

They were given three months’ notice due end this month-end.

ZESA subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) terminated the lease agreements with the beneficiaries of the houses owing to an accommodation crisis currently faced at the electricity-generation plant.

Reads one of the eviction notices: “Please be advised that the station is currently facing accommodation challenges. We have, therefore, resolved to repossess house number H28B Fort Jameson by 30 September 2021.”

The letter signed by ZPC general manager, one K. Maswera exhorts evictees to pay their outstanding water bills and rents before vacating.

“You are required to settle all your outstanding water bills and rentals before the said date.”

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get comment from ZESA proved fruitless by the time of publishing.

However, those facing eviction accused the parastatal management of inhumane treatment of former employees and tenants.

Residents association chairperson, Samu Mawawo further accused the ZPC management of violating basic human rights relating to shelter.

“They are breaking human rights law against their pensioners and long-serving tenants whom the ZPC has been leasing these properties to,” he said.

“In Kariba Town it is a known fact that accommodation is a problem, and issuing someone with an eviction notice is a nightmarish experience for the recipient.”