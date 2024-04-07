Ex-ZIFA president Kamambo cleared of wrongdoing in bribery case

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Former Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo has been cleared of wrongdoing in a case he was accused of paying off Zifa councillors to win the association’s 2018 elections.

The acquittal follows a full trial during which he denied the allegations arguing that his predecessor Philip Chiyangwa caused his arrest to ensure that he failed to contest the elections.

Kamambo said Chiyangwa stood no chance because he was no longer wanted by everyone at Zifa.

He also denies buying votes stating that he is not even aware who voted for him.

Harare magistrate, Bianca Makwande ruled that Kamambo, in his defence, managed to show that the allegations were false.

“The accused gave a clear outline supported by documentary evidence that he was officially placed in the ZIFA Presidential race two weeks before the elections after having faced resistance from his contender.

“He had to gather people and ensure that he did what he was supposed to do months before, which is to campaign.

“It was not controverted by the State that the accused indeed held these meetings. It was also not disproved that the people who received the money were only those who attended the campaigns,” said the magistrate.

Makwande said out of the expected 62 voters, only 25 were paid.

“The accused further explained that he did not calculate the money that he gave to the people who attended his campaigns but was guided by his campaign manager.

“This court cannot then impose on him how he should have disbursed his money.

“The duty of this court is to determine whether this act by the accused was reasonable. I am of the view that this act given the circumstances was reasonable,” she said.

Makwande also said the State as indicated by the defence has sought to rely on the allegation that Kamabo contravened Article 20 of the FIFA Code of Ethics which renders it unlawful for one to offer gifts, yet FIFA itself to date has not charged the accused person for contravening its Code of Ethics.

She said there was no evidence placed before the court to show that FIFA at any point sanctioned Kamambo for contravening any law or policy during the elections of 2018.

“In the circumstances, the court cannot safely conclude that the money which the accused deposited into the voter’s accounts were gifts or considerations for them to vote for him at the ZIFA elections.

“In any case, one would also think that given the number of expected voters, if the accused was bribing the voters, he would be expected to have paid more voters so that he would secure at least 50% of the vote.

“The accused in his defence case told the court that he failed in the first round to obtain the leading vote, what made him win was the fact that his opponent Mr Chiyangwa pulled out of the elections leaving him to be an automatic winner.”

She said given these issues, the facts as proved by the State failed to satisfy all the essential elements required to prove the offence of bribery.

Makwande ruled, “The accused had managed to allay the issues raised by the court in its ruling for discharge and the State has failed to prove all the essential elements of bribery against the accused, I find the accused not guilty to all counts as alleged. Accused is therefore acquitted.”