Ex-ZIFA Technical Director Mutekede distances self from Ngezi Platinum Stars Move

By Sport Reporter

FORMER ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede has distanced himself from rumours linking him to defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mutekede told NewZimbabwe.com that he was surprised by reports circulating on social media suggesting he has been added to Madamburo’s technical team.

Said the former Twalumba and Shabanie Mine coach: “It’s fake news. I read about the appointment on social media, but honestly there is no such a thing.”

The 2023 champions have not made any official announcement about adding Mutekede to their technical team which is headed by coach Takesure Chiragwi.

As a result, Mutekede added: “Ngezi Platinum is a professional club, if there was such a development they would have officially communicated.”

Mutekede is currently unattached after parting ways with ZIFA in November last year.

Before the ZIFA appointment, he once worked with Premier Soccer League giants Caps United, Shabanie Mine and the now defunct Twalumba FC.