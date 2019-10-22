Exams to continue despite anti-sanctions day

By Thandiwe Garusa

CANDIDATES sitting for Ordinary and Advanced level examinations will not have a holiday on the 25th of October, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima said Tuesday.

Mavima told journalists at a press briefing that while government has declared the day a public holiday, as part of efforts to demand the lifting of sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union, examinations will proceed as scheduled.

Social media was awash with messages claiming government had moved the exams pencilled for Friday to a later date.

“Exams are continuing on that day, those that are scheduled for Friday will continue. The examination timetable is not changing and all candidates should proceed to their examination centres to write those examinations

“School heads, principals, invigilators and all those involved in running the examinations should ensure that all candidates report to their respective examination centres as per their timetables. All stakeholders are advised accordingly,” Mavima said.

The Education Minister said there will not be any disruptions to those sitting for exams since the march will take a defined route deliberately away from any examination centres.

“The march is from Robert Mugabe Square to the National Sports Stadium. I don’t see any school along that route,” said Mavima.

Some of the examinations set for Friday include Shona, Tonga, Nambya, Tshivenda, Xichangana, Kalanga, Ndebele languages and Additional Mathematics.

The sanctions have been largely blamed by the government for the country’s continued economic hardships.