Excel Elevators, Otis partner to bring world-class transportation solutions to Zimbabwe 

EXCEL Elevators, a leading vertical transportation provider in Zimbabwe, has partnered with Otis, the world’s leading manufacturer and maintainer of elevators and escalators.

The partnership will see Excel Elevators become the authorised distributor of Otis products and services in Zimbabwe.

This is a major milestone for both companies and brings an unmatched service network for the country’s “promising industry’ according to Excel Elevators Managing Director Ivan Savala.

Excel Elevators will have access to the American-based firm’s wide array of equipment and services for Zimbabwe’s 800 to 1,000 elevators.

“A befitting launch to celebrate the distributorship and grand re-entrance of the world leader has been slated for July 7,” said Savala.

“The objective of the launch is to tell Zimbabwe that she now has at her disposal the best-in-class provider of lifts, escalators and spare parts. The distributorship arrangement means that Excel Elevators, riding on the back of Otis, will offer the industry the best elevators and escalators in the industry.

“As Excel, we are honoured to have been selected by Otis as the best-placed local player to carry this prestigious brand. Most installed lifts in Zimbabwean buildings are Otis, which means that most clients are already familiar with the quality and longevity of Otis equipment.”

Otis is a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry and offers a wide range of elevators and escalators, including traditional hydraulic and traction elevators, as well as state-of-the-art smart elevators that use IoT (Internet of Things) technology to improve performance and efficiency.