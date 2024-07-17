Exchange rate distortions weigh down pensions sector assets

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

EXCHANGE rate distortions weighed down total pensions sector assets value to US$1,66 million on the back of a resilient performance despite prevailing headwinds.

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) 2024 first quarter report showed a huge gain in local currency denominated assets and a decline in the hard currency terms.

“The industry’s total assets stood at ZW$36.51 trillion, which was a nominal increase of 1,772% from ZW$1.95 trillion reported in March 2023 against annual inflation of 55.3%.In US$ terms, the assets decreased from US$2.1 billion to US$1.66 billion during the period under review mainly due to exchange rate distortion. 7.2,” the report said.

The industry’s assets were concentrated in investment properties and quoted equities, which constituted a combined position of 72% of the industry’s total assets portfolio.

Investment property constituted 41% of total assets compared to 47% for the prior year. The decrease in the share of investment property is largely on account of investment in other asset classes with the proportion of quoted equity investments to total assets increased from 30% to 31%.

Investments in unquoted equities increased by 1,438% from ZW$50.36 billion (US$57.77 million) to ZW$774.78 billion (US$49.33 million) against inflation of 55.3%.

Overall, the pensions industry was composed of 966 registered occupational pension funds as at 31 March 2024 compared to 978 funds in March 2023 mainly as a result of finalised fund dissolutions and the consolidation of small funds into existing umbrella funds.

“Of the 966 registered funds, 481 were active, constituting 49.79% of the industry’s funds while the remaining 485 were inactive. Out of the 485 inactive funds, 372 of them were earmarked for dissolution,” the IPEC report said.