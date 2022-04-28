Exhibitors spruce up stands ahead of ZITF official opening

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) entered its second day Wednesday, with some international and local exhibitors still mounting and branding their exhibition stands.

According to the organisers of the event, more than 500 direct exhibitors are participating at this year’s annual trade expo.

A total of 14 countries, namely Angola , Botswana , Ethiopia , Kenya , Malawi , Mozambique , Namibia , South Africa , Tanzania, Zambia , Belarus ,Britain and Japan, among other countries, are exhibiting their wares and services during the trade expo, which is being held under the theme: “Rethink, Reimagine Value Chains for Economic Development.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the trade fair this Friday.

Newzimbabwe.com news crew visited the exhibition centre and witnessed some international and local exhibitors sprucing up their stands, a day after the commencement of the trade fair.

This year’s fair is also being held under strict COVID-19 health protocols.

Some of the exhibitors who were seen sprucing up their stands are Fidelity Printers, Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust and Zimtrade.

Some international exhibitors were also still preparing their pavilions and stands.

Some stands, like that of Liquid Telecoms, were still vacant.

“We were supposed to have arrived on Monday but our goods were delayed at the Beitbridge Border Post. The goods were just cleared yesterday, and this is what caused the delay. However, we are confident that by the end of today (Wednesday), everything will be ok,” said Nancel Dlamini, a representative of a South Africa based company which deals with Information Technology and Communication gadgets.

The trade fair is running concurrently with business panel sessions, the first being anchored on the structural transformation of value chains.

Vice –President Constantino Chiwenga officially opened the International Business Conference.

He is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Connect Africa Symposium today (Thursday).