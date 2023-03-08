Exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo jumps to Chiwenga’s defense; claims VP refused to loot gold

Spread This News

FORMER cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has leapt to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s defense claiming the Retired General is being attacked for refusing to be an appendage in looting gold.

In a harsh exchange of words with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe, Moyo said the opposition was wrong to use the term ‘dunderhead’ to refer to Chiwenga.

Prior to Moyo’s sentiments, Haruzivishe had accused the former minister of using the same word to refer to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo then responded saying while political scientists used the term to describe lack of ideology, opposition members were using the word to chide the VP.

This comes in the wake of an unscreened documentary by international news network, Al Jazeera where one Ewan MacMillian, a controversial gold dealer, is alleged to have said they control of 90% of the government officials while referring to VP Chiwenga as a ‘dunderhead’.

MacMillian’s sentiments attracted ridicule on social media, with comments from the public chiding VP Chiwenga.

However, according to Moyo, Chiwenga was being attacked by MacMillian for refusing to be an accessory in the looting of gold from Zimbabwe.

“Political scientists use ‘dunderhead’ to describe lack of ideology. Ewan MacMillian used it like CCC to insult a VP who refused to be a gold looting enabler,” said Moyo on Twitter.

Al Jazeera is yet to release the documentary, but according to reports the film exposes the involvement of some government officials in the plundering of resources while showing the depth of corruption and money laundering in the country.

Zimbabwe is currently ranked 157 least corrupt nations out of 180 countries and has a score of 23 points out of 100 according to the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index according to Transparency International.