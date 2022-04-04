Exiled Mzembi Says Zanu PF Oligarchs Will All Be Dead By 2028

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

EXILED former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi says the majority of Zanu PF leaders are so old they will be dead by 2028.

This, he said, will result in a new system that rewards merit not entitlement.

The former Zanu PF politburo member who was part of the G40 cabal hounded out of the country at the height of the 2017 military coup that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming power after Robert Mugabe was deposed, said this during a heated Twitter conversation over the weekend.

One user, a Zanu PF sympathiser, had suggested that the new parliament building nearing completion will not accommodate opposition members when it is finally commissioned.

The glamorous building is situated in Mt. Hampden and being built on a grant by the Chinese government.

“Old things are passing away, by 2028 the remnants will be gone to be with the ancestors. Zimbabweans shall redefine a new value system not based on entitlement but merit and only the people’ s choices will make laws from this building,” said Mzembi.

Asked to clarify on his use of the phrase “old things” Mzembi said he was referring to the older generation in government.

“Old thinking, Older generations,” he added, going as far as accepting that what he meant was indeed that they would have died and referring to it as ‘Laws of natural attrition.’

Mnangagwa is 79 years-old and will be 85 in 2028 while his deputy Constantino Chiwenga will be 71.

Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi who left office in a huff after his ‘sexcapades’ were exposed will be 78 in 2028.

Mzembi said the emergence of new (young) leaders was visible to anyone with brains.

“I know the old ones and see the new ones too, everyone with a bit of brain can see their emergence,” Mzembi said.

His statements will likely rile Zanu PF stalwarts and the party’s leadership which still wants to try them for a plethora of crimes it is charging him and his G40 members who include Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and once outspoken Manicaland provincial minister Mandi Chimene.