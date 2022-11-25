Expatriate businessman arrested for offering ZCTU officials US$300 bribe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN expatriate businessman has landed in trouble after Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) officials he wanted to offer US$300 bribe, snitched him to police.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified the culprit as Kandakalta Surrender, whose age and further particulars were not given.

“Police in Harare arrested a foreign national, Kandakatla Surrender, for offering US$300 bribe to officials from Zimbabwe Confederation of Trade Unions,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“The officials had approached the suspect, who is the director of a local mining and exploration company, to inquire on the vacation leave days arrears for employees, which had accrued to US$190 000 since 2019.

“The suspect allegedly offered the bribe to the officials so that the matter could not be referred to the National Employment Counci.”

The ZCTU officials then proceeded to make a police report, leading to suspect’s arrest.