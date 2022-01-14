Expedite Election Reforms – ERC

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

POLL based Non-Governmental Organisation, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has urged government, parliament, and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to expedite the implementation of election reforms ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

In a statement Thursday, ERC said that the election processes must be transparent.

“ERC would like to urge the electoral commission to take the opportunity of the 26 of March 2022 by-elections to implement the administrative reforms that do not require the legislative or the executive to take effect,” the organisation said.

“Particularly all the elements that ensures that the processes are more transparent and open, that is inclusion of stakeholders in the processes availing the voters roll and other materials openly,” ERC said.

ERC added that the upcoming by-elections must be used to measure the nation’s readiness for the 2023 presidential elections.

“Conclusively, we urge ZEC, parliament of Zimbabwe, the government of Zimbabwe, Civics, and political parties to critically reflect and agree on a roadmap on electoral reforms, especially issues raised by the 2018 harmonised local and international election observer missions.

“The scheduled by-elections must be used as a measure to test the country’s preparedness for a free and fair and credible election in the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections. Therefore, there is an urgent need to implement electoral reforms.”