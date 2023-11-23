Expert says China ready to co-operate with Africa in peace, security

Spread This News

China is willing to make contributions to jointly implementing the Global Security Initiative, with Africa to help maintain security and stability on the continent, an expert has said.

Mr An Yuejun, secretary-general of the Chinese People’s Association for Peace and Disarmament (CPAPD), made these remarks during a seminar in Harare recently.

An’s remarks dovetail with China’s policy, under President Xi, which considers Africa to be a strategic partner in global security issues, and the offer to work hand-in-hand with the continent is important for its mutual nature and the general principles and rules of engagement, which are complimentary and seeking to ensure win-win outcomes.

Read in the context of the Global Security Initiative proposed by President Xi in April 2022, there are a number of important aspects that can be highlighted – and it is imperative that African countries should avail themselves to opportunities offered by China in its re-imagined global security philosophy.

The purpose or the key message of the Global Security Initiative is the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

An indicated that China was ready to work with Zimbabwe to develop high-level mutual trust between the two countries, render mutual support on issues regarding core interests and develop a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The seminar, which drew experts and academics from Zimbabwe was co-hosted by the Southern Africa Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC) under the theme, Peace and Security as the Foundation for Development: Africa’s Security Situation and the Development of China-Africa Relations.

An also condemned Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

He also outlined that in recent years, other global security threats had emerged in traditional and non-traditional realms.

These include the compounded effect of Covid-19, food security and energy crisis, making the security situation on the African continent “more acute”, according to An.

He also decried that some security challenges in Africa were attributable to “toxic remnants of colonialism”.

The seminar heard that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concept of a global community shared future for mankind – which included the Global Security Initiative – held the key to peace and security in the world.

The GSI was proposed on 21st April, 2022, and has seen 100 countries joining its network.

An explained: “Facing changes unseen in a century, President Xi Jinping has put forward the decision of a global community of a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

“This is to put forward proposals for directions of human society to move forward on three aspects, namely development, security and civilization.These are submissions for acute problems faced by mankind today and China’s solutions of systematically explaining what kind of world do we want to build and how to build this world.”

The purpose or the key message of the Global Security Initiative is the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China believes that the GSI is the panacea to challenges that the world is facing right now, essentially through radically departing from the attitude and actions of the US-led Western bloc.

However, the approach by China has roots in the principles and fundamentals of the United Nations and anchored on multilateralism.

An explained: “We advocate that the UN must play a central role and that the UN Charter, the principles and purposes of the United Nations and international law must be upheld.

“We advocate that the security; the reasonable security concerns of each and every country should be taken into full consideration and that one country’s security must not be at the expense of the security of other countries.

We advocate for a new course towards security featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, win-win results over zero-sum game.”

China strongly opposes ulilateralism, hegemonism and protectionism.

As a norm and practice, China also opposes the interference into other countries’ internal affairs as well as “camp-based”politics and confrontation.

In her address at the seminar, Phyllis Johnson, founding director of the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC), said that development is the foundation of peace and security.

“So it works both ways. We need peace and security for development but we need development for peace and security,” she said.