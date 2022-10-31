Extremely weird: Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams on no-ball drama

Spread This News

By Agencies

Veteran Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams described the last-ball drama as “extremely weird” after Bangladesh pulled off a win in a game of changing fortunes in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

In an unprecedented incident, players of both the teams were called back from the dugout after the game*s last delivery was deemed a no-ball by the umpires at the Gabba.

“It was extremely weird. Obviously I*ve never experienced something like that in a cricket match before, but again, it just goes to show in a T20 game, there*s always a little bit of hope; anything can happen,” Williams said.

Requiring five in the last ball, Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Mosaddek Hossain*s bowling, as the Bangladeshi players and fans broke into a celebration.

Stumps were uprooted and the players were back in the dugout after shaking hands, but just then the TV umpires declared the final ball as a no-ball after finding Nurul to be guilty of collecting the ball fractionally in front of the stumps, making the stumping invalid.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 150-7 (N Shanto 71, A Hossain 29; B Muzarabani 2-13, R Ngarava 2-24) beat Zimbabwe 147-8 (S Williams 64; T Ahmed 3-19, M Rahman 2-15, M Hossain 2-34) by three runs