Ezekiel Guti’s daughter in fresh row with estranged husband

By Mary Taruvinga

TOP clergyman, Ezekiel Guti’s daughter Ethanim (29) has once again dragged her estranged husband Lindsay Nyajeka (35) to court on contempt charges after he allegedly failed to return their two minor children back to her on time.

Nyajeka husband to the founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (Zaoga), Guti’s daughter Ethanim, was hauled before Harare magistrate, Francis Mapfumo on Thursday facing contempt of court charges.

Prosecutors allege he breached a civil court order which authorised his wife to be the custodian of their children.

It is alleged that on February 6, a court order was given to the effect that Ethanim gets custodianship and Njajeka would enjoy access to their two minor children on alternative weekends.

“On February 23 Nyajeka received their two children from Tafadzwa Guti their uncle at Glen Lorne Shops and this was the arrangement between the parents as Njajeka was enjoying his rights of access to their children over that weekend,” read court papers.

Court heard Nyajeka was supposed to return the children to their mother end of day on February 24.

However, the court further heard that on February 24 and by 5pm Nyajeka had not returned the children to their mother as arranged.

It is alleged Tafadzwa then called Nyajeka reminding him to return the children, but he did not pick his phone. Nyajeka was released on free bail and will return to court on March 23. Last year, Ethanim reported a case of abuse which led to Nyajeka’s arrest. Guti’s son-in-law was also arraigned before the courts for unlawful discharge of a firearm again last year. The charges were however withdrawn before plea.