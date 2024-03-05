Facebook and Instagram down: Thousands hit by bug that blocks access to popular apps

Spread This News

If you are trying and failing to get access to your Facebook and Instagram account this afternoon you are not alone. It appears the social media apps are both down and not working with thousands hit by the bug. The gremlins appear to have started at around 3:00pm with the outage still ongoing and no word on when it will be fixed.

Downdetector, which monitors outages across the globe, is showing over 90,000 reports of Facebook being down. Instagram stands at over 16,000 reports making this one of the biggest issues for Meta (which owns both of these platforms) in years.

It’s unclear what is causing the problems but many Facebook and Instagram users have dashed to rival social site, X (formerly Twitter) to vent their anger.