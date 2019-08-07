Facebook: WhatsApp and Instagram to rebrand

By Mirror Online

SOCIAL media giant Facebook has confirmed that it will rename two of its most popular apps – WhatsApp and Instagram.

Both of the social media platforms, which are used by millions of people worldwide, will soon include Facebook in their titles. Instagram will soon be called ‘Instagram from Facebook’ and WhatsApp will become ‘WhatsApp from Facebook.’

The change, first reported by The Information , has now officially been confirmed by Facebook.

A Facebook spokesman said: “We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook.”

The new titles will appear in the apps’ listings on the App Store and Google Play Store, as well as on the apps themselves.

It is not yet clear when the change will be rolled out.