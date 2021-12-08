Factionalism: Zanu PF MP Fumes After Being Omitted From Event Hosted In Own Constituency

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

AS the political tempers continue to rise in Masvingo Province, Zanu PF’s Zaka North legislator was left fuming after he was shut out of an event officiated by embattled the provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira, with whom he is involved in a noxious power tussle.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday that Mavhenyengwa had to bulldoze his way to the event; the groundbreaking ceremony for Chivata clinic.

Mavhenyengwa, Chadzamira’s deputy, is widely believed to be angling to dislodge Chadzamira.

Mavhenyengwa confirmed that he did not receive any invitation but only heard about the event and proceeded to attend anyhow.

“Yes, I did not receive any invitation, but I do not have retention over it. I only heard about it then I just attended the event,” Mavhenyengwa said.

Zanu PF Masvingo spokesperson, Ophias Murambiwa said the legislator had not been invited and called upon party leaders to work in unison to avoid unnecessary tensions.

“Yes, that is true he was omitted on the list of invited guests. As a party we want all things to be done following proper channels so that there won’t be suspicions that this was done to disadvantage someone. When these kinds of things are done, everything should be crystal clear,” Murambiwa said.

Sources who attended the briefing said there was tension during the session as party officials agonised over why Mavhenyengwa was not invited, regardless of him playing a pivotal role in the Chivata clinic project.

It is alleged that Chadzamira’s sympathisers within Zaka District are fighting Mavhenyengwa and now trying to secure another candidate who will replace him as MP.

Chadzamira finds himself in a tricky situation as he continues to face protests and demonstrations from some party’s provincial women’s league structure and war veterans who recently staged two demonstrations against him.