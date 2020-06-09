‘Fake affidavit” lawyers out on $20 000 bail each

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

DEPUTY chief magistrate, Crispen Mberewere Monday released two Harare lawyers Tinashe Makanza and Joshua Chirambwe on $20 000 bail each.

The two lawyers are facing a charge of defeating the course of Justice after they allegedly forged an affidavit in the name of one Simbarashe Zuze in an application challenging the appointment of Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Their alleged accomplices Thabani Mpofu and Choice Damiso are also on remand.

The magistrate ordered the duo to report once every Friday at Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) until their case is finalised.

They were also ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at their given addresses.

According to the state, Mpofu, Makanza and Damiso allegedly drafted an affidavit in the name of Simbarashe Zuze who does not even exist.

The state alleges the made it appear as if Zuze had sworn an affidavit before Damiso with help from Makanza, who professed to be his lawyer.

It is further alleged that the accused went on to lodge the said founding affidavit at the Constitutional Court before Justice Garwe bearing only the name of Simbarashe Zuze without any other identification details under case number CCZ 03/2019 to purport as if Zuze was challenging the appointment of Hodzi.

The accused intended to nullify the appointment the current Prosecutor General on the basis of a fictitious person,” read state papers.

The state alleges that after the bid to have Hodzi fired flopped, Mpofu allegedly connived with Chirambwe and another lawyer and Lawman Chimuriwo to defeat the course of justice by disturbing investigations regarding the existence of Zuze.

It is alleged that they plagiarised Zuze’s affidavit and made a similar application at the Constitutional Court.

The state said he did that knowing that Zuze’ s application had been challenged on the basis that he was a fictitious person.