Fake cop, CIO operative in US$600 robbery

By Staff Reporter

ONE of two men who posed as members of the country’s security agencies, before kidnapping and robbing a complainant of US$600 has been arrested for the crimes.

Accused person has been identified as Cephas Nyamajiwa aged 25.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the development through a post on X.

“The suspect together with his accomplice, only identified as Manyerere, forced the victim in their motor vehicle, a Toyota Chaser, registration number ADE 2313, on April 6, 2024 at a bus stop along Seke Road in Graniteside.

“The suspects introduced themselves as members of the ZRP and President’s Office before attacking the victim and stealing US$600 cash. The victim was later dumped at Chikwanha Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza,” said police.

Victim reported the matter to police who reacted swiftly and arrested Nyamajiwa leading to recovery of the suspects’ getaway vehicle and a pair of handcuffs.